Of: George Anastasiadis

Georg Anastasiadis comments on the green delay tactics in extending the nuclear lifetime. © picture alliance/dpa/Armin Weigel/MM

After Eon, RWE also declares that it has no problem with the continued operation of the nuclear reactors. The Greens have tried to make the Germans believe the opposite. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Look: RWE can now imagine the continued operation of its Gundremmingen nuclear reactor. Eon had previously stated that they were ready to leave Isar 2 online for longer. Hardly in government than the Greens are caught up in reality at breakneck speed, and their arguments turn out to be white lies: the anti-nuclear party once said that the power plant operators were not able, let alone willing, to extend the service life. Then it was claimed that only Putin’s Russia could supply the necessary fuel rods, which was flatly untrue. Party leader Ricarda Lang is currently going around the country with the sentence to dumb down the people that Germany has a heating problem and not an electricity problem – although scarce gas is still being happily generated in Germany, and half the country is currently converting from gas to electricity.

In the end, the carefully constructed green ideological house of cards will collapse under the force of the energy crisis unleashed by Putin. It’s about the foundations of the industrial location and about hundreds of thousands of jobs. The fairy tale of the Green party leadership, reactionary forces, i.e. Union and FDP, wanted to enforce the “exit from the exit”, which even their own members don’t believe. That’s not what it is about. It’s about bridging an energy gap for three or four years.

The Greens also want to gain time, but in a different way: They hope to somehow make ends meet with the “exit now” and are now proposing – as a last line of defense – the “extended operation” of the nuclear power plants, i.e. the continued use of the old fuel rods for a few months beyond the end of the year out. But the experts say that the winter after next will not be any easier than the coming one. Germany and its EU partners need energy security, and utilities need planning security. New fuel rods are needed. They last about four years. Then we should hopefully be out of the woods. The matter is urgent because the remaining time to order new fuel rods is running out. Economics Minister Robert Habeck is currently having the (nuclear) energy requirements determined in a “stress test”. He shouldn’t sit it out for too long. Otherwise there is still the winter of rage that the Greens are constantly warning about.