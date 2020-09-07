Suresh Raina’s announcement a week after his arrival in the UAE surprised everyone that the left-handed batsman was eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said that they have decided to withdraw from the tournament due to personal reasons, while the franchise vice-captain stated that they have returned to Barat due to security reasons. Raina returned to India two days after the Corona investigation report of 13 CSK members returned positive.

Soon after his return to India, Raina indicated that if conditions improve, he could return to the UAE. According to CSK owner N Srinivasan, the final decision on Raina’s return to the team is now to be made by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming.

Several reports have also stated that Raina was not happy with his room in UAE and wanted a room similar to Dhoni’s. However, Raina later dismissed such reports outright, saying that the threat of Corona at the CSK camp was my main reason for returning to India. While fans are still waiting for Raina’s final decision, he has posted a video on social media, in which he is seen training.

The video has actually left his fans wondering whether the UAE will return to play the IPL 2020.

40-year-old Raina had decided to withdraw from the IPL for personal reasons. Unlike Raina, Harbhajan did not participate in the team’s one-week camp in Chennai in August. He also delayed his flight from the UAE to India and last week confirmed that he would not play in the IPL.