A man tries to give away his Ford Escort convertible through classified ads because he is afraid of the consequences.

Munich – Looking for a car is not always easy. In addition to all the requirements, the price is usually the deciding factor when choosing a car. It would actually be nicer if the car were given as a gift. When you look at Classifieds that would even have been possible. Between the sometimes dubious advertisements there was a fairly honest one for a “Ford Escort convertible”.

Cars for free in classified ads – the background is extremely strange

The Ford Escort convertible in green – By the way, Princess Diana also drove a Ford Escort – was put on the portal by Philipp. The car, manufactured in the 90s, has a mileage of 114,500 kilometers, so it has a lot under its belt. However, what reads like a normal ad becomes a curiosity thanks to the image. The car is parked off the road in a field and has driven into a ditch. The seller took another photo and walked away from the “crime scene”.

In his text description he probably reveals the background to the most honest classified ad offer in a long time. “Drunk the thing and drove it into the ditch. He's still standing there. The key is there, you can then come and pick up the papers. Please as quickly as possible, otherwise there will be trouble with the farmer because of the environment and so on. Yes, but the soil group should still be intact,” explains the private provider and continues: “All in all, nothing that can't be fixed, but I'll get it anyway took away my driver's license. The colleague is probably still standing somewhere between Colditz Geithain.”

Editor's note Please use alcohol responsibly and never consume it while driving a car. Driving with a high alcohol level can cost lives, both your own and those of others. The user described here was very lucky in misfortune and, if the police investigated the case, he could face a severe penalty.

“Saved my evening”: The situation surrounding the Ford Escort Cabrio amuses many users

According to Google Maps, the fastest route between Colditz and Geithain (state of Saxony) is the S44, which is almost 14 kilometers long. But the offer is not entirely new, because the user who took the screenshots reddit said: “It's been a while since I took the screenshot, but I thought it might fit in here.” In doing so, he disappointed a lot of others who were almost on their way. “Offering it RIGHT ON SITE with a picture on Ebay so that I don’t even have to tow it saved my evening! Thank you for this internet gem!”

There are many offers for the Ford Escort convertible on classified ads, but the model being given away is no longer online. A shame for many who wanted to get a bargain.