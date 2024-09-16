“Please pray for all of us” – TV presenter shows frightening images

Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Austria is battling devastating floods. A TV presenter speaks of “pure horror” in her hometown – and shares pictures that show the extent of it.

Vienna – Flooding is causing problems for people in many regions of Europe. In Austria in particular, the population is suffering from the enormous volumes of water. Further heavy rainfall is forecast for Monday (September 16). The images of the flood disaster are shocking.

“Horror”: ORF presenter shares flood videos in Austria

According to the weather reports of the Austrian broadcaster oRf The night to Monday was quiet. But for Monday and Tuesday Heavy rainfall again forecastAccording to the state government, up to 60 litres of rain per square metre could fall in Lower Austria by Tuesday. Some weather experts even fear that even greater amounts of rain could fall from Tyrol to eastern Austria.

Martina Reuter, a moderator of the oRflives in Purkersdorf, a suburb of Vienna. She published disturbing pictures of the floods in her city on Instagram. The images show masses of water flowing through the streets and affecting both cars and residents. “Okay, now it’s not funny anymore! We are full of water in Purkersdorf. Horror,” she commented on her post. Bavaria had already to contend with severe flooding in June.

Floods in Austria: ORF presenter is concerned – “Please pray for all of us”

In further videos on her Instagram profile, recorded just a few hours later, the streets have turned into a raging river. Cars literally sank in the floodwaters, but the presenter still dared to go out onto the street to take her pictures. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before. Pure horror in Purkersdorf – everyone stay at home. We’re all really scared. Please pray for all of us,” she wrote.

Martina Reuter, styling expert at ORF, shares frightening images of the flood disaster in Austria. © Montage: Screenshot/Instagram/@reuter_martina_official

Last weekend, several hundred people had to be rescued in the areas most affected by the floods. A firefighter lost his life on Sunday while pumping out a cellar. The Austrian capital Vienna is also struggling with significant problems in public transport. Many subway lines are only running on partial routes. There are currently no trains running on the southern and western routes to and from Vienna. (rd/dpa)