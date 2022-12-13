Unless you live in one of the six provinces where the road tax rate will remain the same in 2023.

The title above this article is fifty fifty. Not if you look at the distribution of the number of inhabitants in the Netherlands among the provinces, but if you look at the number of provinces. In six of the twelve provinces you will pay more road tax in 2023. Nothing will change in the other six provinces. So it just depends on where you live.

South Holland largest increase

The motor vehicle tax rate differs per province. The national government gives the provinces some freedom as to which rate they charge and whether there is an annual increase or even a reduction. They call that the surcharge rate. For 2023, the rates will in any case increase in six provinces. These are South Holland, Limburg, Gelderland, Utrecht, North Brabant and Groningen. Statistics Netherlands reports on this. Residents of South Holland will feel the most pain: motorists living in this province will pay 3.9 percent more road tax in 2023.

As a result of the increases, the central government and the provinces expect to jointly receive more than 6.3 billion euros in 2023. An increase of €220 million compared to the 2022 budget.

Electric car

Motorists with an electric car are still exempt from paying MRB. The exemption applies until at least 2025. After 2025, there will be a 75 percent reduction in road tax for EVs.

The weight of a car is an important factor for the MRB rate. Electric cars are absolute heavyweights and without a discount, the road tax can increase considerably. However, in 2030 there will be a new system for motorists in the Netherlands. The motor vehicle tax is then based on the number of kilometers you make. In other words, pay according to use.

