Winter time started tonight and the clock has to go back one hour. For some it’s the start of winter depression, for others it’s a piece of cake. For clockmaker Jitsko Vrieze (56) it means a lot of extra work. The dozens of clocks in his shop must be running at the right time. In addition, he always gets customers who do not reset their clock properly.
Christy Dollen
Latest update:
02:28
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#note #winter #time #started #turn #hands #clock