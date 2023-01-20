Once again there is a weather alarm, because of roads that will be impassable.

The question is always how bad the weather will get with a weather alarm. At least, that’s what many motorists seem to think. Although they are advised not to go on the road, that is exactly what they do. Ergo: accidents and associated traffic jams everywhere.

Today it’s that time again. It KNMI namely gives Code Orange off. This initially applies to the provinces of Gelderland, North Brabant and Utrecht. In Limburg there is a weather alarm from 10 a.m.

Roads impassable

What’s going to happen? Well, a whole lot of snow will fall. More than at most winter sports locations. Locally there can be up to 5 centimeters of snow, with outliers of up to 8 centimeters! Not yet enough for a complete track, but it is enough to disrupt the traffic considerably.

Today, all people who have good arguments for working in the office and absolutely not using winter tires, still hit the road. Ergo: it’s going to be very busy on the road.

According to the KNMI, ‘very dangerous’ situations arise and they foresee ‘considerable damage’. But it Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute even predicts that the roads could become impassable.

Several accidents have happened

The risk of slipperiness has been issued for the entire country, except for the coastal strip plus the Antilles (Herman Finkers would add for the sake of completeness). A lot of salt has already been sprinkled to prevent dangerous situations, but people are not sure whether that is enough.

Incidentally, quite a few accidents have already happened. In Poeldijk, Maasland and Haarlemmermeer, cars slid off the road due to slipperiness. The ANWB does mention (very carefully) that it is usually a bit quieter on Fridays than on the other weekdays. But don’t let that be an invitation to drive anyway, because you will slide in all directions anyway.

