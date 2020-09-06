Highlights: Railways decided to run 80 more special trains from September 12

08 trains in East Central Railway jurisdiction, 12 special trains passing through

Reservation tickets for these trains will start from September 10

These special trains will be fully reserved, there will be no unreserved coach

Patna

In the midst of the Corona crisis, the Ministry of Railways has taken a big decision regarding railway passengers. Keeping in mind the convenience of common people, the Railways has decided to run 80 more special trains from September 12. Many of these trains are also for Bihar and Jharkhand. There will be 08 trains in East Central Railway jurisdiction while 12 special trains passing through East Central Railway jurisdiction. Reservation tickets for these will start from September 10.

Trains will run from September 12, reservation will be provided from 10

In addition to the already running Shramik Special, 30 AC Special and 200 Special trains, the Railways are starting operations of 80 more special trains. These special trains will be operated on the pattern of regular trains. These special trains will be fully reserved trains. These trains will not have any unreserved coaches.

Special trains running and arriving under Central Railway before 12 September are as follows…

1. 02561/02562 Jayanagar-New Delhi-Jayanagar Special

2. 07007/07008 Secunderabad-Darbhanga-Secunderabad Special

3. 09051/09052 Valsad-Muzaffarpur-Valsad Special

4. 03307/03308 Dhanbad-Firozpur-Dhanbad Special

Special trains passing through East Central Railway jurisdiction …

1. 02367/02368 Bhagalpur-Delhi-Bhagalpur Special

2. 02465/02466 Madhupur-Delhi-Madhupur Special

3. 05933/05934 Dibrugarh-Amritsar-Dibrugarh Special

4. 05909/05910 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Special

5. 05626/05625 Agartala-Deoghar-Agartala Special

6. 02911/02912 Indore-Howrah-Indore Special

These things have to be taken care of

Chief Public Relations Officer of East-Central Railway, Rajesh Kumar said that it will be mandatory for the passengers traveling on these trains to follow the guidelines issued by the government regarding rescue and prevention from Kovid-19. According to the information, the operation of these trains has been announced in view of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Mahaparva.

Complete list of 80 trains running from 12 September