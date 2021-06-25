It feels like corona liberation day. Many measures will be released this Saturday. Infections and hospital admissions are declining sharply and vaccination coverage is steadily increasing. But at the same time as the mouth cap, against the advice of many people, keeping one and a half meters away is also going overboard. And that can be risky. At the end of May, OMT chairman Jaap van Dissel considered a fourth wave unlikely, this week he said that a peak in the autumn is not excluded. What five pitfalls lie between this summer and complete freedom?

1 Variants

Worrying coronavirus variants have often given the pandemic a surprising turn. Because they are more contagious, and especially because they may escape the immune system. Last week, the Delta variant, which appeared for the first time in India, seemed to be mainly a problem of the United Kingdom in Europe. But in the Netherlands, Delta is now rapidly gaining ground. This summer, half of the infections here will be caused by this variant, the RIVM expects. And by the fall he will have supplanted the current variant. The European Center for Infectious Disease Control ECDC even warned on Wednesday that this will be the case in Europe as early as the end of August. In a dark scenario, ECDC foresees a peak of infections, hospitalizations and deaths such as in the autumn of 2020, if measures are loosened too much in Europe this summer.

Delta is more contagious: RIVM estimates the reproduction number R to be 70 percent higher than that of the original coronavirus. With the latter, one infected person infected three others without measures. With Delta, that would be five. This increases the risk of the variant spreading in the summer or autumn among groups of people who have not yet been vaccinated. It is to be expected that elsewhere in the world, where there is less vaccination, new variants will also emerge – the Greek alphabet is long.

2 Vaccinations

The biggest asset against the corona pandemic are the vaccines, the biggest fear is that they will not work against variants. Fortunately, after full vaccination, the current vaccines still protect well against hospitalization by the Delta variant (at least 92 percent), and also provide excellent protection against getting sick (60 to 88 percent protection). However, the effectiveness against new variants does decrease. After the first shot, Delta’s protection against disease is only 33 percent – ​​previously it was 50 percent. But fortunately, that first shot already offers good protection against hospitalization – 70 to 94 percent.

A big question is whether vaccinated people can still carry and pass on the virus. It seems that this happens less easily, but it is still possible, Jaap van Dissel reported to the House of Representatives this week. This can accelerate the spread of the Delta variant.

Because despite the now rapid vaccination campaign, the group of unvaccinated people in the autumn is still considerable. In September, RIVM expects 68 percent of the total population to be immune because they have been fully vaccinated or have had Covid-19. This means that more than 5 million Dutch people are still susceptible, including children, people for whom the shot does not work and vaccine refusers.

It can work out. In a favorable case, this will only lead to small, local outbreaks, especially among young people, the OMT wrote in its latest advice. But if the virus circulates uncontrollably in that large group of unvaccinated people, a peak in hospital admissions can be expected that is not inferior to that in 2020, as the ECDC also fears. Then many people will also be sick at home with Covid-19, and some may have long-term complaints. In a recent US study, almost a quarter of the people with mild Covid-19 still complaints after thirty days. In a little Norwegian study Even half of the Covid patients aged 16 to 30 still had complaints six months later, including breathing problems, fatigue and concentration and memory problems.

3 Holidays

Do not make the same mistake as last year, warned Jaap van Dissel this week in the House. Then holidaymakers brought a virus variant that circulated in southern Europe, and it became dominant in the Netherlands after the summer.

The same is likely to happen this summer. Young people on holiday are already being called upon to be tested if they have been to Portugal or Spain – many appear to be infected with the Delta variant.

If the infection rate is low enough, you can travel freely. In principle, no test or vaccination certificate is required. Free travel is now possible in many European countries, the criteria have been relaxed. On holiday, people are more relaxed with the measures, the RIVM warns. Holidaymakers are also more likely to be infected in countries where the infection rate is low. And the more virus that is ‘imported’, the harder it is to control.

4 Stick to basic measures

The most important rules that still apply, such as keeping your distance, testing and staying home in the event of complaints, are difficult to enforce: there is no fine for violations. So it comes down to self-discipline. The support for these measures is high, according to research by the RIVM from early May. But in practice, many people find it difficult to keep their distance. Respondents said that this is not possible for a third of their contacts. Other important basic measures, such as staying at home in case of complaints, are also poorly observed. More than half of the people with complaints still leave the house. No shaking of hands (98 percent) and hand washing (75 percent) are more respected. The respondents say that they will comply with the rules less often after vaccination.

In particular, the lack of compliance with the distance rule seems to be a problem – it is the rule that is now central, Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) stated last week. Everything from home parties to working at the office is allowed, as long as it’s done at that distance.

5 Respond quickly

A second wave can be prevented, was the conviction last year. But the testing capacity and source and contact investigation proved to be insufficient to quickly tackle fires. And there were ‘signal values’ for the number of positive tests so that action could be taken in time, but when these were exceeded, new measures were not introduced until weeks later.

Similar problems still exist. A third of people say they do not get tested if they have complaints, as a result of which the virus can grow under the radar. Vaccinations may further reduce the willingness to test in the case of mild complaints. And source and contact researchers trace not always all contacts in a timely manner.

It is still unclear what increase in infections the cabinet finds acceptable. The main goal of the fight against the corona virus remains to relieve the burden on healthcare, the cabinet states in letters to the House. The RIVM must therefore recalculate the level at which alarm bells should go off: proportionally fewer people end up in hospital with the same number of infections due to corona vaccination.

The ‘roadmap’, which indicates when which measures will take effect, was often in the past year plaything of political wishes: signal values ​​were ignored, changed, new measures were invented in the meantime.

Vaccination frontrunner Israel in the meantime states From Sunday the mouth cap is mandatory again in indoor areas, after 148 new infections were detected on Wednesday, and since the Delta variant has also been advancing there. In Israel, 57 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and hospitalization and death rates have been very low since late April.