The dying of Javier Ordóñez, a 43-year-old lawyer, within the custody of the Police, after being subjected to incessant electrical shocks with a sort weapon taser in a Bogotá road regardless of being subdued by the brokers within the early hours of this Wednesday, has rekindled the controversy on the extreme use of pressure and the brutality of the uniformed in Colombia. The mayor of the capital, Claudia López, has promised to behave along side the management our bodies to hunt a structural reform to cease the episodes of police abuse which have stirred up public debate.

The photographs of the second through which two policemen topic the lawyer Javier Ordóñez, a father of two kids, to electrical shocks, within the Santa Cecilia neighborhood, within the city of Engativá, in western Bogotá, have flooded social networks and provoked commotion within the nation. Within the video, the brokers kneel on him in an episode that recollects what occurred in the US with George Floyd. For greater than two minutes, a number of folks document them, and Ordóñez, shirtless, is heard pleading for them to cease. “I am drowning”, manages to elucidate agitated in the midst of the electroshock. “He’s telling them that, please, we’re recording them,” witnesses warn the police as they ask them to launch him. “Why do they maintain attacking him if he stated please some time in the past?” the neighbors ask with out getting a solution till one other pair of brokers arrive.

The cops mobilized earlier than a name “for an alleged struggle”, and upon arriving on the scene they discovered eight folks arguing, drunk, in accordance with the arguments of Colonel Alexander Amaya. “It’s about dissuading these folks however they turn out to be aggressive in opposition to the Police. The Police should submit them and a few of these persons are taken to the CAI [Centro de Atención Inmediata]. Presently, one presents discomfort in her bodily well being and is instantly transferred to the closest medical heart. Sadly, she arrives with out important indicators ”, she declared very first thing within the morning. In response to the testimonies of Ordóñez’s pals that the media have collected, one of many brokers instructed him “he isn’t saved from this”, whereas he replied that they need to proceed to place him in courtroom – alcohol consumption is restricted in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic – earlier than the aggression broke out.

In her first reactions, the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, of the progressive Alianza Verde celebration, provided relations authorized help and in addition proposed an exemplary sentence for these instantly accountable, “a structural reform that forestalls and punishes police abuse.” The Mayor’s Workplace has rejected and denounced the abuses, however the establishment has not taken severe measures, so it can insist on these adjustments along with the Legal professional Common’s Workplace and the Ombudsman’s Workplace. “This isn’t about unhealthy apples. Life is sacred! ”He stated, anticipating a standard argument in Colombia when there’s discuss of inappropriate conduct on the a part of the uniformed. “Police abuse is unacceptable,” emphasised the mayor.

Pending the post-mortem, which might shed new gentle on what occurred, the case was prioritized by the legal professional normal’s workplace. The Minister of Protection, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, additionally identified that “he rejects and condemns any act by a member of the Police that violates the regulation or ignores inner laws.” He confused that the 2 brokers are already topic to each disciplinary and felony investigation, and the establishment will present all of the collaboration required by the competent authorities.

The extreme use of pressure has stirred public dialogue notably for the reason that wave of protests in opposition to the federal government of Iván Duque that rocked the nation on the finish of final yr. Throughout these marches, a shot by the controversial Cellular Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the Police killed Dilan Cruz, a younger protester who turned a logo of social mobilization, throughout a peaceable protest within the heart of Bogotá. “We’re not going to permit, in any approach, the abuse of energy by any authority in opposition to that reputable citizen expression,” promised the mayor on January 1 in her inauguration speech. Though social protest has been deactivated by the pandemic, stories of small episodes of police abuse –thus far with out fatalities– have abounded over the last semester, with totally different levels of confinement measures in place to handle the well being disaster.

In an identical approach to what has occurred with the Army Forces, concerned in a sequence of scandals starting from unlawful interceptions to rapes of indigenous ladies, the picture of the Police has fallen into opinion polls. In the newest Gallup Pool measurement, the establishment’s notion plummeted to 39 % favorable picture versus 57 % unfavorable picture. “One thing will not be working within the coaching of the army forces and the nationwide police,” outgoing Ombudsman Carlos Negret instructed this newspaper in July.