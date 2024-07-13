Here are three truths about President Joe Biden. He has done an excellent job as president. He has been absurdly mistreated; his every verbal or physical stumble has been dissected to a degree far beyond any scrutiny applied to the incoherent torrent of lies and vileness that Donald Trump routinely spews. And he should step aside as his party’s nominee for president, likely in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Anyone who has been following American politics has to be aware of how extraordinary Biden’s achievements have been. For decades, the United States appeared to be incapable of acting to secure its future. But Biden, despite having an extremely narrow legislative majority, has enacted major investments in infrastructure, advanced technology and green energy.

And all this while he was in charge of the best-performing economy in the developed world. Yes, inflation soared as the global economy recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that was the case almost everywhere, while growth in the United States, as the International Monetary Fund says, was “extraordinary relative to its peers,” and inflation fell rapidly without triggering a recession. The harsh attacks on Biden’s economic policy now seem like nonsense.

One is struck by how much credit has been denied for these achievements. Nearly as many voters credit Trump — whose repeated promises to deliver a plan became a running joke — for infrastructure as Biden, who got the job done. Everyone remembers when gas prices (over which presidents have little influence) hit $5 a gallon; far fewer people have noticed that we just saw the lowest prices at the pump on July 4 in three years.

At the same time, many Americans are probably not fully aware of how grotesque and menacing Trump is. You have to watch clips from his rallies to realize how disjointed and nonsensical his speeches have become; did you hear his rant about electric boats and sharks? Until actress Taraji P. Henson spoke of the deeply anti-American Project 2025 when hosting the 2024 BET Awards, I think few people knew about the plan, whose leader promises a “second American Revolution,” which will remain bloodless “if the left allows it.”

Trump has recently attempted to distance himself from the project, claiming that for some reason he knows “nothing” about a plan devised by people very close to his campaign, before declaring that he doesn’t agree with “some of the things they say” — a nice trick, considering he knows nothing about it — and ending by wishing the plan’s authors luck, in any case.

But the thing is, the June presidential debate provided Biden with a golden opportunity to let the American people see who he is and who Trump is, to appear calm and reassuring while Trump ranted. And Biden failed the test miserably. The only real hope of salvaging the situation would have been for Biden to come out as early and as often as possible to give open press conferences and interviews to prove that his bad night was a fluke. For some reason, he didn’t.

What he did do instead was give an interview to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, which did nothing to repair the damage. Never mind the theatrics, the impression he gave, or whatever. The crucial moment, in my view, was when Biden was asked how he would feel if Trump won the election, and he replied, “As long as I give it my all and do the best job I know I can do, that’s what it’s all about.”

No, that’s not the point. I have great admiration for Biden, but this is not a game where you get points for giving your all and can feel happy even if it turns out not to be enough.

Because this is an election where the most important thing is at stake. If Trump wins, it may be the last real election the United States has for a long time — one in which the party in power allows its opponents to take power away from it. If you think this is an exaggeration, after Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election, you haven’t been paying attention. So at this point, it’s about defending democracy.

Perhaps we can learn a lesson from the French. Facing a threat to their democracy after their country’s far right came first in the initial round of its parliamentary elections, many French politicians withdrew from the second round, putting the nation’s interests above their ambitions to improve their rivals’ chances of defeating anti-democratic foes. And partly as a result, on Sunday, France’s hard right suffered a stunning and unexpected defeat.

Do we know whether Biden could achieve the same for America if he stepped aside now? Of course not. We do know that if Harris replaces him — at this point, it’s hard to see a plausible alternative — she will face her own wave of slander and innuendo. But she is smart and tough, and the ugliness of the foreseeable attacks on her sex and race could have the opposite effect than intended. In any case, it’s clear that Biden is already damaged goods, and if he insists on running, it seems all too likely that he, and possibly the future of our democracy, will lose. I have no doubt that the president is a good man who loves his country. And as such, I hope he does the right thing and steps aside.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in economics. © The New York, Times 2024. Translation by News Clips

