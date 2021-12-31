Covid continues to kill and does so especially among the No vax, the last terrible story comes from Vicenza and is told by Niccolò a Republic.

Niccolò’s father, Alessandro Mores, 48, was not vaccinated and died atSan Bortolo hospital after refusing intubation: “Let me sign not to be intubated, I will heal anyway,” he told the doctors.

The young Niccolò had tried to convince him to the last, it was he who called 118 when his father’s health had deteriorated and he could no longer breathe. He had been sick for about ten days, had a very high fever, could not move from bed and had not even eaten in the last few days. Alexander claimed that “omicron is not dangerous”. After hospitalization he died in a short time, his lungs were devoured by the virus.

The man was the representative of foodstuffs and had five children. Niccolò was one of these. The young man remembers word for word that last video call with which he tried to convince his father to accept the treatment: “Dad – he said – you who have always reproached me for having a hard head. Please put your pride aside, get intubated. Do it for us who are waiting for you at home “. There was nothing to be done.

They were in the family all vaccinated except Alessandro. The son says that the father has not always been No vax but that he had suffered heavily during the period of pandemic: “First they prevented him from working, then they closed the premises, then they paid him late and badly. He had lost faith in the institutions, he was convinced that they were protecting some hidden interest ”.

In that video call before his death Niccolò says he played the last card: “I begged him. I cried in front of him. Two of my brothers were with me. He kept saying: see you later. How to cut the conversation. Then at 3 am they told me that he was dead ”.

To those who still persist in not getting vaccinated, the young man says “to think that there is always someone at home waiting for their return. Just this. My father was not ignorant or selfish. It was he who taught us the value of sacrifice at work, of respect for others, especially for the weakest. Many have envied him, my dad ”.