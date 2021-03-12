March on the Obelisk demanding the clarification and punishment of those allegedly responsible for the death of Diego Maradona. The same errors and horrors experienced during his wake at Government House. The same lack of organization, of respect, of civility. The same mob. But now stealing phones and wallets without any shame.

Choripanes, beers, various t-shirts, some chinstrap, no distance. The only thing missing was that endearing character from “Chuenga” and the well-known “hat, flag and headband”. Within that tumult, the inevitable cry of “justice”, “justice”. Is it necessary to be a specialist to suspect that his death was due to the bad treatment and care he received, at least during the last year of his life? The infamous exposure and use to which it was subjected at the Gymnastics and Fencing Stadium, in La Plata, by Argentine soccer leaders squeezed our hearts and made us understand that the end was near.

On the grounds that Maradona was a difficult patient, and could not be contradicted, no one, including his daughters, acted with sufficient professional or human authority to place him in the right place for an effective cure. Everyone is responsible. Please let him rest in peace.

Some will be sanctioned, others will continue to prey and others will disappear. When this is forgotten, the chapter of his succession will begin, and the novel will resume. No one will forget his feats on the pitch, no one has the right to judge his private life, and others of us will continue to question his public life.

Gabriel Varela

[email protected]

Las Pavas Dam, “a disappointing surprise”

In the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, the Bermejo River Regional Commission was created in 1983. This Commission developed material actions from the Ministry of the Interior through small works.

After several meetings with governors of Jujuy, Salta, Formosa, Chaco and Santa Fe, it was decided through water and Energy at that time, to advance in the study and planning of an agreement to build a dam between Salta and Bolivia and thus regulate and take advantage of the energy of its waters to be called Las Pavas Dams.

As the former executive president of that Commission (1986-1989), in 1995, under the presidency of Carlos Menen, I visited the headquarters to learn about what progress had been made on that project: my surprise was very great and disappointing, they had not done anything, they did not advance, except pay salaries, and rents. The Commission on Deputies was dissolved and no attempt was made to retrace those first steps. We have seen the result these days. Several deaths, babies and entire families destroyed by recurring accidents like this one in March. Families who live crossing contraband to market it in a river that runs at 10 cubic meters per second, and in drought at 10,000 cubic meters per second, in floods that can be controlled if there are regulation and containment works.

Juan Manuel Moure

NATIONAL DEPUTY (MC) DNI: 4,856,230

Vaccines: “Mark the good and the bad of the procedures”

On March 10 at 4:00 p.m., they called me on my cell phone and notified me that on 11:10 a.m. I had a shift to get vaccinated at Luna Park. They gave me a series of instructions and advised me not to go too far in advance.

However, as I am one of those from before (I do not want to use the term old man), at 10 o’clock I was already in the Moon. My surprise was that, without waiting of any kind, they made me enter, took my personal data and sent me to the vaccination area. I could not count the numbers of rooms prepared, but they were many.

At 10.15 he was already out of the Moon, of course vaccinated and with all the necessary papers for a second application. I bear in mind that on the first day of vaccination for those over 80 years of age, the organization was a disaster. It was seen in all the media. It was a shame to see disabled people, standing for more than two hours. The politicians apologized (unusual for them) but the next day, the improvement was complete. They deserve congratulations, for the order, kindness and professionalism shown. I want to point it out because you have to mark the good and the bad of the efforts.

The important thing is to ensure that the problems that arise are solved. God willing that everyone continues on that path.

Aldo Graziadei

[email protected]

On “inheritances received and incompetencies”

Angela Merkel is attributed the opinion of not attending to politicians who attribute their failures to the “inheritance received”, first because they knew the problems when they ran, and second because they did it precisely with the promise to solve them. It is very easy to promise from the opposition (“we are going to increase pensions by twenty percent with the interests of the Leliq”). Or, as Menem acknowledged, “if I said what I was thinking of doing, they wouldn’t vote for me.”

Unfortunately, in society it is common not to require candidates to specify the plans with which they intend to materialize what they promise. And so is the propensity to forget those promises.

But the inheritance received can justify the difficulties, but not the incompetence to overcome them.

Hector Pastorino

[email protected]

Give three examples for “good longevity”

Many things are said about longevity and the questions about it are countless. What is the secret to a long life? For some, it is determined by the quality of life that was led throughout it; for others, the current healthy life; there are those who maintain that the feeding and the daily exercise are indispensable; there are those who assure that the key is in the desire to continue living, etc. I consider that the most important thing, and that it includes everything previously expressed, is the attitude: to propose to live in the best way the last years of existence.

And to argue what I say, I will provide three examples. Last Wednesday, while I was walking through the square in my neighborhood, two elderly ladies who were walking by, asked me if that day was Thursday or Friday. To which, in passing, I replied: “today is Wednesday.” My answer was enough for them to burst into laughter as unstoppable as it was inexplicable, which made me laugh a lot too, because of the good humor so well displayed by both of them. The second example was given by an 88-year-old man who, when I asked him his age, told me that amount, and as I highlighted how good he looked, he replied: “Yes, after 86 years of age, he feel a little tired in the body ”.

And the last one was given to me by Father Andrés Petrich, a Claretian missionary, who passed away at the age of 100. One time we went to visit him in Buenos Aires, with my wife and my 12-year-old son at the time, and since the boy refused to eat vegetables, he told him: “You have to eat well and everything; work a lot; and have half a glass of red wine with lunch every day, as I do. So you will live many years and have my same strength. Look”.

And he lifted his shirt sleeve to show her one of his mighty European biceps, nearing his hundredth birthday.

Daniel E. Chavez

[email protected]

He wonders “why is the President still teaching?

The professor of the chair of “General Theory of Crime and Penalty System”, and also the President of the Argentine Nation, Alberto Fernández, outrages me and makes me sad.

Give a professorship in Law at the University of Buenos Aires without noticing that art. 92 of our Constitution expressly prohibits the President and Vice President from exercising another job.

I am also outraged that the members of the former Honorable Congress of the Nation, who feel capable of controlling and auditing the Judicial Power, have not found out about this cuchuflitical unconstitutionality of who exercises the Executive Power by mandate of the vice president, on the other hand it would be an obligation of prosecutors and judges investigate the constitutional crime and prevent it from continuing.

Rafael Madero

[email protected]

