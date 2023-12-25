In an interview with “Fantástico”, the former athlete said he received several threats and was afraid of being killed

Former football player Marcelinho Carioca said he was afraid of being killed while held captive by kidnappers. “Nobody spoke to each other. I didn’t change my mind, I was afraid.”said the former athlete in an interview with Fantasticfrom the TV Globo, aired on Sunday (Dec 24, 2023).

Marcelinho stated that a suspect pointed a gun at him and asked him if he had ever played “Russian roulette”. Already hooded while being transported to another car, he would have begged the kidnappers: “No, for the love of God, please, I’m Marcelinho Carioca”.

According to the former player, the kidnappers wanted money: “There was always that fear.”

The report from the Fantastic also showed images of the moment when police officers rescued Marcelinho and his friend Taís from captivity. According to the corporation, the 2 were under the control of the criminals for around 36 hours.

“He [o PM] said: 'Come. Come, you are free'”said Marcelinho. “I hugged him like my father, my brother, my friend. Because he risked his life”he completed.

“We started to hear the helicopter. Then someone arrived and said: 'The house collapsed'. A policeman came alone. He arrived at the gate and said: 'I'm going in. Open’.”

Taís declared that he was in shock when the agent entered the house. “Not everyone can get out of a situation like this alive”said the friend.

In total, 4 people were arrested for involvement in the kidnapping. In addition to the suspect who took care of Marcelinho and Taís, 3 other suspects are being detained for operating the bank account used to extort the former player.

UNDERSTAND

On December 16, Marcelinho went to the singer Thiaguinho's concert in São Paulo. In a video showing the bruises he received after the kidnapping, the former player said that, after the show, he went to Thais' house, in Itaquaquecetuba, to deliver the tickets for the performance on Sunday, December 17th, as he couldn't attend. The two worked together at the Itaquaquecetuba Sports Secretariat, where the former player was secretary.

“Three streets later [da casa de Thais], there are community parties, funk going on and all that. It was a matter of me arriving and talking to everyone who was there in front of her house, 3 individuals arrived and approached me”said.

Marcelinho and his wife were captured by the kidnappers, forced to get into a car and had their faces covered with a hood. “Afterwards I didn’t see anything else”he spoke.

The kidnappers asked Marcelinho for money and took him into captivity. “I said, 'No problem, man. They can take everything. I just want you to let me go.'”

1st VIDEO

The recording mentioned by Marcelinho Carioca was released last Monday (Dec 18). He said he was being held captive by the husband of a woman he had a relationship with in Itaquera, where he had last been seen on Sunday (Dec 17).

“I was at a show in Itaquera, enjoying samba, and then I went out with a woman who is married and her husband took me and kidnapped me”he declared.

In the recording, he appears with a bruise on his eye and accompanied by his wife, who confirms the former player's statement.

Watch (57s):