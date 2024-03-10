Luis Sal finds himself at the center of a financial investigation, but the influencer takes to social media to deny the accusations and defend himself.

Luis Sal, a leading figure in the world of influencers and previously a partner of Fedez, finds himself at the center of a controversy that has captured the attention of the media and public opinion. The Financial Police said it had involved him together with other influencers in an investigation concerning alleged 11 million euros not declared to the tax authorities. Among these, he is also a creator of digital content, such as Gianluca Vacchi and various OnlyFans characters.

This news quickly made the rounds in the media, shedding light on alleged misconduct in the tax field. However, Luis Sal did not remain silent in the face of these accusations, deciding to defend himself publicly through his stories on Instagram.

Initially, he approached the situation with a touch of irony, sarcastically noting that some news programs had labeled him a “rapper,” a term far from his reality and background. Subsequently, however, he took the matter into consideration more seriously. He emphasized that he is not a tax evader and who has always declared all his earnings, scrupulously respecting tax laws.

He explained that he regularly paid his taxes, often in advance and on credit, and attributed the ongoing charges to routine tax audits. He expressed trust in the consultants who deal with his declarations and assured that everything will be managed in compliance with the rules.

However, there was no lack of disappointment for the negative labels that users have attached to it, such as “tax evader” or “influencer who doesn't pay taxes”. He expressed his regret for the antipathy that these accusations may generate towards him. Then he added with self-irony that, if he met him on the street right now, he would slap himself. Finally, he made an appeal to his followers, asking them not to physically attack him if they were to meet him on the street.