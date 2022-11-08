For 30 years there has been no news of Santina Rendethe girl disappeared at the age of 6 in Palermo, while he was playing in the backyard with some friends. Her mom doesn’t give up and, despite being a long time ago, she demands that her daughter’s story go viral, to find clues as to what happened to her.

Santina, in the afternoon of March 23, 1990, has disappeared into thin air. The 6-year-old girl was in a courtyard of a house in the San Giovanni Apostolo neighborhood, which at the time was called Cep. She was on a Friday and she was playing with her little friends and little sisters when she suddenly disappeared.

Immediately, when they no longer saw her, family and friends began searching the streets of the suburban neighborhood of the Sicilian city. Despite searches, appeals, investigations, little Santina has been lost since that March 23, 1990.

Even the transmission Who has seen? took care of the case. Dozens of reports arrived that led to Roma tracks, mysterious men, trafficking in minors. No track has ever led to discover where little Santina Rende had ended up.

While the investigation ended with nothing, the family never stopped thinking about the little girl and looking for her. And after more than 30 years, the mother launches an appeal not to forget her daughter, who vanished into thin air in Palermo.

We keep looking for Santina Rende, to understand what happened more than 30 years ago

At Morning 5, mother Enza tells:

That day they played, like every day, in a closed street with no way out. At one point my other daughter came to ask me if I had seen Santina.

These are the words of the woman, who then adds: