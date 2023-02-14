Chloe Hocher only asks that whoever found her ring return it to her. It is the symbol of her love with her dead boyfriend

The story of Chloe Hocher it moved the whole of Italy and quickly spread through social networks.

A canadian girl who has recently lived in Belluno and who, a few days ago, lost the most important thing in his life. For this he asked all the inhabitants for help, promising a reward.

About two years ago, when she was only 20, Chloe Hocher woke up one morning and found her boyfriend lifeless in their bed. He had suffered a cardiac arrest and died in his sleep. They had been sharing everything for two years and were staying planning their wedding. That day her world collapsed.

Isaac Johansen he was 19 with a life ahead of him, he’d never had any health issues and Chloe didn’t expect to lose him like that.

The mother, reading her diary and that desire for a marriage now shattered, wanted to give her a surprise for the day of the funeral.

In agreement with the boy’s mother, they gave her a ring and a small ceremony for bind her to Isaac forever. Her mother-in-law gave her a family ring, after having her wedding band merged with her engagement ring. She had to have something special. And since that day the girl has never taken it off, she wore it around her neck on a chain.

A few months ago, Chloe moved to Belluno for work and a few days ago, while she was at the Parco Città di Bologna, she lost that necklace. For her it is too important and she wanted to launch an appeal to all the inhabitants. She is willing to offer a reward just to have it back with you.

The desperate plea of ​​Chloe Hocher

