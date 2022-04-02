Kira is a Ukrainian girl who is currently in a hospital controlled by Russian soldiers. She managed to contact her grandfather

The girl in the photo is called Kira and he’s only 12 years old. His grandfather, a man named Alexander Obedinsky launched a desperate appeal: “I want her back here, in my arms, please help me”.

He addressed humanitarian associations, politicians, the attorney general and every sports club. He explained that his granddaughter is in a Donetsk hospitalcontrolled by Russian soldiers.

The little girl is the daughter of Eugene Obedinsky, son of Alexander and known in Russia for being an award-winning champion of the Ukrainian national water polo team. Unfortunately it was killed from enemy troops.

I heard from my son for the last time on March 11th, then I didn’t know anything more. The other day my niece told me they would like to take her to Russia.

Little Kira is terrified

Poor Kira can’t explain what happened to her dad in the video calls with her grandfather, cries interrupted and the Russians let her keep the phone only for short while.

What she managed to say was that she was at home with her dad and stepmother. The man failed to escape while the two of them did refugees in the building until the end of the explosions. It was then that she saw her lifeless dad’s body.

What happened next to her father’s partner is not clear, Kira’s story is very confusing. The baby was hit by a mine ear and suffered several lacerations, fortunately not serious.

“Please, grandfather, please, don’t let me take you to Russia.”

Grandpa is desperate and is appealing to everyone to find someone who can help him to get her baby back and bring her back into your arms, before she is too late. An appeal that quickly spread on the web.