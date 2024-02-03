Journalist Hinkle: American presenter Tucker Carlson was noticed in Moscow

Famous American journalist and former Fox News TV channel host Tucker Carlson was spotted in Moscow. This was reported by his colleague Jenson Hinkle. He expressed the hope that Carlson came to the capital to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tucker Carlson appears to be in Moscow. Please, God, let this be an interview with Putin Jackson Hinkle American journalist

In unofficial Telegram-The Bolshoi Theater channel “Teatralnaya 1” published a photo of an American TV presenter in a theater box.

The publication is accompanied by a comment that journalist Tucker Carlson “went to the Bolshoi Theater today to see the Spartacus ballet.”

On April 24, it was reported that Tucker Carlson was leaving the American television channel Fox News. He became one of the most famous TV presenters in the United States, including because of his criticism of the current President of the country, Joe Biden.

Carlson accused the American authorities of disrupting the interview with Putin

In September 2023, Tucker Carlson said that US authorities thwarted his plans to conduct an interview with the Russian leader.

According to him, the American administration has made “very aggressive attempts to control” media content for many years.

Shouldn't we learn everything we can? No! You are not allowed! You know, I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the American government stopped me Tucker Carlson American journalist

The TV presenter added that the media in the United States did not react to this ban. Not a single journalist was indignant about why “Putin’s voice cannot be heard,” he added.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, in turn, said that he was not aware of who prohibited Carlson from interviewing the Russian president. He emphasized that the American authorities have nothing to do with this ban.

Congress declared the US authorities' fear of Carlson's interview with Putin

Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene said that current American authorities are afraid of Tucker Carlson's interview with the Russian President.

Democrats and their media propagandists shudder at the thought of Tucker Carlson interviewing Putin Marjorie Taylor Greene member of the US House of Representatives

She added that US authorities hate it when someone like Carlson doesn't follow their script. Greene emphasized that it is from such journalists that Americans hear the truth.

The Kremlin noted that the moment for Western media interviews with Putin has not yet come

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the moment for Western media to communicate with the Russian leader has not yet come.

He answered a question from journalists about the possibility of Putin communicating with Tucker Carlson. According to the press secretary of the head of state, dozens of requests are received daily from international media, including American ones, asking the president to give an interview.

We believe that there will definitely come a time when such an interview will be required. But at the moment, firstly, when in one way or another the public is seriously intoxicated by such Rus-hating propaganda, it is unlikely that anyone is now able to soberly perceive Putin's analysis of the situation, his vision of the future, and so on Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Peskov emphasized that the Russian leader is extremely frank in communicating with foreign media, he gives detailed answers and explains the position of the Russian state. In the case of an interview with Carlson, the head of state will do the same.

Will Carlson be among those considered as such an interviewer? Let's wait and see Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

In October, the Russian president said that the American media often distort reality. Putin characterized the Western media with the words “they will teach you bad things.”