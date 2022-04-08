The thieves burglarize her house, little Gaia decides to write a moving letter to get back her father’s necklace: “Please”

A moving story that comes from Rogoredo di Casatenovo, in the province of Lecco. Gaia she is an 8 year old girl who has decided to write a letter to the thieves who have broken into her house, asking them something very important.

Last Tuesday, the criminals broke into the family home, while her mother was taking her to school and also took away something that little Gaia has a sentimental valuethe her dad’s necklace.

When the woman returned home, she found the door locked and, as soon as she realized that someone had broken inside, she promptly sounded the alarm at police. Unfortunately, the thieves had already robbed the family and managed to escape. Among the many things stolen, even the father’s chain that just that morning he had forgotten to wear. A gift of his beloved child.

The words of little Gaia

Please give me my dad’s chain back, I saved up for two years to surprise him. While my mom was taking me to school, you entered my house. Apart from the fright she took, I wanted to ask you with all my heart to return the necklace you stole to me, it has a very emotional value. Love the little girl from whom you took the necklace.

Little Gaia accompanied the letter with a drawing as touching as a crying girl and a gold necklace.

Within a few hours, this little girl’s sweet words have gone viral on social networks and many people are with them sharing with the hope of catching up with those thieves. Maybe, faced with the suffering of an 8-year-old child, they will put a hand on their conscience and decide to give back the necklace to the family. The emotional value often exceeds the material one.