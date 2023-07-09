When I get home, my mother warns me: don’t talk about politics, please. The poor thing has a head like a drum, with my father cursing the reactionary wave and clamoring because he doesn’t understand that there are so many right-wing people. He just needs me to come and make jokes. But if everything is political, Mom, I tell her, you can’t talk about anything else in Spain. I went to the wonderful exhibition of The hidden in the Thyssen-Bornemisza collectionsand someone next to me commented that Jesus among the doctors, by Durero, reminded him of Pedro Sánchez interviewed by Ana Rosa Quintana. His friend replied that if he identified the press with the demons in the painting and Sánchez with Jesus Christ, he was like a cowbell, and they didn’t stop arguing during the entire visit.

More information

Politics cannot be avoided, Mom, I insist. But she tells me that TV tries very hard to diversify the topics of conversation. “Since you live in your bubble of journalists and intellectuals, you think that everyone knows who Elizabeth Duval is, but watch TV.” And she points me to the wedding of Íñigo and Tamara, with its multi-channel deployment that dwarfs the coverage of the Tour de France, whose stage she also points out to me, upsetting me that I missed the passage through the Pyrenees. There is Griso taking the hand of the son of Mar Flores —and perhaps slipping him a file to escape— and the week of haute couture in Paris, that not everything is burned cars in France.

And if that’s not enough, we have the fast and clean running of the bulls, in homage to Hemingway and the hundred years since his first visit to Pamplona. It will be by themes, he tells me, and I no longer know which Spain is more true, if the one on TV or the one in the newspapers, because one denies the other.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP