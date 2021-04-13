Before the anime of Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro, some fans became controversial about the series.

In many cases it gave the impression that they were simply based on the appearance of this proposal, or that they did not read the first chapter of the manga.

However, there are certain elements in this work that might seem complicated to some. The one that is the most obvious is the bullying or bullying.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro touches on bullying

At the beginning of the story, the co-star, Hayase Nagatoro, harasses to tears Senpai. She laughs and teases him, for his shy and reserved attitude.

The fact is that this boy was already a victim of harassment from before Hayase did it. They all took advantage of her shyness. But the way this girl behaves is different from the typical bullies or bullies of any school, who seek to attract attention and brag with everyone.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro premieres and seems to be a hit

On Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro, she only acts when she’s alone with Senpai. That is, it does not seek to show off at any time. This is why he takes advantage when he is at the lonely art club, or on the way home.

They both live in similar directions. Also, he does not allow anyone else to abuse the boy. Especially her friends: the way she ‘tortures’ him is private, not shared. According to fans, that sets her apart from the traditional bully.

Anime is a romantic comedy, not a drama

If you let them laugh a little, but Hayase knows how to stop them. As the series progresses, it is evident that she has feelings for Senpai, but his insecurity despairs him.

But it is not the only controversy surrounding the series. For some her skin tone is a problem, and that must have some hidden meaning. Perhaps in this case there are those who ‘oversee’. From what is seen in the manga and anime, she and her friends seem inspired by gals.

OR gyaru, as they are called in Japan. They are girls who are in fashion, and in addition to using blonde dye in their hair, they like to tan.

Even if Hayase He doesn’t seem to like to paint his hair, maybe sunbathing does. Characters of this type are common in the anime world, but it does not seem that that indicates something negative in Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro. Girls like this are often seen as ‘rebellious’ by some people.

In the case of HayaseNor can it be denied that she is a bit ‘sadistic’ in her behavior.

