Not many ago we talked to you about the anime of Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro, which is also known in English as Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

This is one of the series that will be released in the spring of this year, and it is based on the manga of Nanashi. The fact is that before its premiere it is having a great reception. This despite the criticism leveled against her by a few who judge her without even seeing her.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro trailer is the most watched

The fact is that his most recent advance, which was published a few days ago, has already accumulated more than a million views in YoTube. This was highlighted by the account in Twitter official.

It has more than 64 thousand positive ratings and just over 700 negative ones. So it is clear that the people who dislike the show are a minority. Maybe it makes a lot of noise, but it is crushed by a large majority who are interested in seeing this new anime.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro already generated controversy although his anime has not yet been released

Currently, it is confirmed that Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro will be released in our region. That will be through Crunchyroll, who got the respective rights and will take care of their location.

As we told you before, the plot centers on a shy student known only as Senpai. He likes to draw very much, but he does not share his love for anyone. It is then that a girl called Hayase Nagatoro notices him.

The anime will be available in Latin America via Crunchyroll

The problem is that she harasses him at first and makes him bullying to Senpai. But as the series progresses it seems clear that this girl is attracted to him. Only her way of showing it is by teasing him, torturing him, and laughing at his ribs.

What is interesting is how the story unfolds. It should be noted that this anime falls into the romantic comedy category. That is why humor and disagreements with a lot of humor will be very present.

We will have to wait and see how well adapted is the story of Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro. In charge of this work is Telecom Animation Film.

This study is related to TMS Entertainment, so it has very good animators and other professionals. That is why the chances of him making a good adaptation of the manga of Nanashi they are very tall. The premiere will be on April 10, so it remains to wait patiently.

Source.



