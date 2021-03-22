Since June of last year rumors began that the manga of Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro would have its own anime, but it was until July that it was confirmed that it would.

This work of a contribution from mangaka Nanashi, and it has been published in Japan for some time. It started in November 2017, and so far it has nine compiled volumes. So it was only a matter of time before he got his animated adaptation.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro started in 2017

The plot of this series centers on a student, who is only known as Senpai. No, it’s not a joke. For some reason the author did not name it as such.

He is a boy who likes to draw, but he is also somewhat shy. This is why he does not like to show anyone what he draws. But one day someone discovers what he does, and it’s about Hayase Nagatoro. She is his ‘polar opposite’, as she is never afraid to speak her mind and is very direct.

For sexualizing women, they already want to cancel a new anime

In Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro has a very mischievous and malicious personality. And now, he has his sights on Senpai. That is why he begins to harass and tease him.

She loves to torture him in her own way, and especially to see how Senpai is embarrassed and blushes. It seems that nothing gives you more pleasure. The fact is that she has friends, who also want to laugh at the expense of their partner. Nevertheless, Hayase It has its limits and makes it clear.

The anime will premiere in April with a few days to go

The only one who can make fun of him is her and nothing else. What happens is that this series, although it has the element of harassment in mind, is humorous. It is essentially a romantic comedy.

So that Hayase He does not act out of evil, but because he has an interest in Senpai, but he shows it in his own way. It is as the story progresses that romance enters the scene. Although she is a little desperate for the insecurity that her partner has.

When Please don’t bully me was announced, Nagatoro, a ‘loud’ minority accused the series of sexualization and pedophilia. The strange thing is that the work of Nanashi never touches on those issues.

The relationships are between characters who are the same age, and although it has its dose of fanservice, does not go beyond other series from Japan. Many are likely judging her simply by her character and situation design.

Without neglecting that it is a story for demographics shounen, which involves minors and adolescents. In charge of the anime is the studio Telecom Animation Film, and its premiere will be next April 10.

At the moment it is not known which company will locate it for our region. Neither Funimation neither Crunchyroll They have mentioned if they will take care of its location, so it only remains to be on the lookout. It is doubtful that Netflix bring it to our region.

We say it because if it were so, it would have been announced long before, although it cannot be completely ruled out. We will see how it is received in the country of the Rising Sun.

Source.



