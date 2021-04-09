One of the premieres of this spring season in regards to the world of anime is that of Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro.

This animated manga adaptation of Nanashi, which is a job on the part of Telecom Animation Film, will be released in the next few days. Since before its release, this production has attracted attention.

In view of that, it is worth knowing when it will come out exactly, and incidentally, where it can be seen.

Where and when to see Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro?

As for Japan, the anime’s premiere will be on April 10 at 25:00 JST. Here it should be noted that the Japanese have long handled notations of this type on television.

So it would actually be 1:00 am the next day. The first channels in which it will be available are Tokyo MX Y BS11. Likewise, it can be seen through MBS Y AT-X, so you will have good coverage. What about the West?

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro triumphs before release

In this case, the company that took over Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro it is Crunchyroll. Due to what was announced a few days ago, it can be seen from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and the CIS.

What about the opening time and date? That will only be revealed on the same day as the broadcast. Luckily, this video on demand service handles simulcast or almost simultaneous transmission.

Crunchyroll is the service that will bring anime to the West

So it is possible that the anime will be available in the course of April 10 or 11. More details will be revealed whenever.

It can be viewed through the website of Crunchyroll, as well as in the various applications developed for mobiles, televisions and other types of platforms. What is this story about?

It is focused on a boy who is only known as Senpai. Yes, strange as it is, the author did not name the protagonist.

He loves to draw, but is very reserved. He has a natural shyness and does not like to be seen drawing. The problem is that Hayase NagatoroOne of her companions discovered it one day … and there began her ordeal.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro It’s a romantic comedy. But what makes her different from other proposals is that she does not hesitate at any time to harass him and make fun of him. It is clear that it makes you bullying ‘in their own way’.

The point is, she has her reasons, and she’s the only one who can do it: she doesn’t even allow her friends to do it.

It’s when it comes out that Hayase feel something for Senpaibut his jokes are the way she flirts with him. According to those who have read the manga, things are changing little by little.

But in the meantime, this girl will make him suffer over and over again. We will have to see how things evolve with the premiere of each episode.

The anime will be known as Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro on Crunchyroll.

