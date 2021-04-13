With the anime premiere of Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro, or Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro on Crunchyroll, some have had the urge to know more about the manga.

This is the work of Nanashi, mangaka which began its work in November 2017. This is published by the editorial Kodansha via online magazine Magazine Pocket. So far nine compilation volumes have been published, and things are going very well.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro started publication in 2017

Who runs this series in the West? Regarding English-speaking countries, it can be read through Vertical, which has published six volumes.

The most recent one went on sale on March 9, and in time they will all be available. However, when it comes to Latin America, there is no official distributor or locator.

Perhaps the popularity of anime will help attract the attention of a publishing house in our region.

Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro premieres and seems to be a hit

As for the studio behind the anime, it’s about Telecom Animation Film. This is a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment, and his most recent job is Tower of god, an exclusive of Crunchyroll and part of his line Crunchyroll Originals.

Hirokazu hanai is the director in charge, while in the management and supervision of the scripts he is Taku kishimoto. When it comes to character design, it’s the job of Misaki suzuki.

The anime is a work of Telecom Animation Film

Regarding the musical section, it falls on Gin. Returning to the subject of the manga, it is a mystery how long it will last. Nanashi He has not spoken about an ending, and it is that the student theme pays a lot.

There are manga with this type of plot that have lasted many years, but almost always when the characters graduate it is that the end appears. In the case of Hayase Nagatoro, she has no problem, since she is in the first year … but it does not apply to Senpai.

He is in the second, so he will leave the school before her and the changes will have to come. It doesn’t look so likely that Hayase follow him to college, but you never know.

Ultimately, only this author can decide when and how this funny story will end. So for now, it doesn’t hurt to enjoy it and see what it offers Please don’t bully me, Nagatoro both in the world of manga, as well as its animated adaptation.

