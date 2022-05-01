Today’s pleasant weather is short-lived. Tomorrow there will be plenty of room for the sun, but after that it will be quite chilly.

Tomorrow will be the best day of the working week. The temperature varies from 13 degrees on the Wadden to 16 to 19 degrees elsewhere in the country. There is very little wind and especially in the sun it feels pleasant.

However, the good weather is short-lived. On Tuesday a moderate north to north-westerly wind will pick up again and the supply of colder and moist air will start. “During sunny periods (preferably in the southern half of the country) it can still warm up to about 15 degrees, but under persistent clouds we have to make do with at most 12 or 13 degrees,” says meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek of Weather Plaza† “The wind also makes it feel a bit colder. Incidentally, little will change in the weather: it will remain dry with an alternation of cloud fields and sun.” See also War of Ukraine Ukrainian nuclear power company: Chernobyl radiation levels high after Russian soldiers

In addition to getting a bit colder during the day, low temperatures are also possible during the nighttime hours. The night to Thursday in particular can be a cold one. Inland there is a chance of light frost locally and close to the ground, at a height of 10 centimeters, during clear moments some frost is even possible on a large scale. In addition, fog banks can also form again. There is even a risk of a considerable layer of fog on Thursday morning and it will take a while regionally in the morning until that disappears.

Text continues below.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Slightly colder than usual The new month is starting a little colder than usual. Normally it will be an average of 15 to 18 degrees in the first ten days of May. This year we are often a bit below that with 13 to 16 degrees. See also Hugh Bonneville back as Lord Grantham: 'Downton Abbey offers comfort in hard times'

Careful transition to warmer weather

From Liberation Day, Thursday, a cautious turnaround to somewhat warmer weather seems to follow. The wind will blow more often from an easterly direction, cutting off a supply from the cold North Sea. Van Bernebeek: ,,The expectations for May 5 itself are still uncertain: there will be a weak front near our country, but it is not yet possible to indicate to what extent this will create a chance of showers. There will probably be quite a lot of clouds. Warmer air is supplied in front of the front, in which the temperature can rise to 15 to 18 degrees. In the southeast, a single twenty-something cannot be ruled out.”

More ‘twenties’ will probably follow in the period afterwards, but especially from 10 May. “It is far ahead, but then the chance of a relatively warm east to southeast wind seems to increase significantly,” said the weatherman. Maximums between 15 and 20 degrees should then become general and may be inland on sunny afternoons. values ​​slightly above 20 degrees are possible. See also War in Ukraine: Russian troops largely blocked - USA report next setback for Putin



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.