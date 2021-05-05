Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, announced that the federation would organize a promotional campaign for the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, which brings together Al-Ahly youth and victory, at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on May 16th. He said that the final match and the celebration of the champion’s coronation are held within the framework of a festival full of pleasant surprises for the UAE fans, stressing that the precious tournament bearing the name of His Highness, the President of the State, is to hold the end of the season, and it would not have passed like this without celebrating it and immortalizing it in the memory of all who attend or follow it from inside The Emirates and beyond.

The President of the Football Association appreciated the great support provided by the wise leadership for sports in general, and football in particular, and expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Honorary President of the Football Association for the continuous support and directives of His Highness, which affirms The necessity of continuing to develop the ball and the system in the Emirates, and he also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for his support and his follow-up to UAE football.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: The Football Cup of His Highness the President of the State is an occasion that we are proud and proud of in the Emirati sports family as it is the most expensive competition, which enjoys great media attention at the local and foreign levels, and with great public follow-up, where the teams work and strive with all their strength to win it And the current edition of the tournament carries with it an added value as it is held in the year of the fiftieth, the country’s golden jubilee, and it concludes one of the best seasons in Emirates football, thanks to the successful cooperation between the Federation, the League and the clubs, despite the exceptional and difficult circumstances that the world suffers from. All due to the spread of the “Covid-19” epidemic. He pointed out that the federation seeks to make the final of the upcoming President’s Cup between Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr’s youth a success, through media mobilization and the launch of programs and events that enrich the event through the campaign that will start from today until the date of the match, to make it an artistic and organizational celebration at the highest level. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid expressed his happiness for the return of the masses to the stands in the final of the precious cup, and said that the decision is the result of the efforts of many institutions in the country that have cooperated in facing the pandemic, especially the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, which has continued to work day and night to transform this challenge that faced the world into a success story. An Emirati woman, and affirmed his confidence in the commitment of all the elements of the game and the public to the precautionary measures and procedures set for the match, and that this will be a prelude to allowing the presence of the masses in the matches of our team in the Asian qualifiers for the «World Cup 2022» and the 2023 Asian Nations finals next June in Dubai. The promotional campaign will start from tomorrow and continue until the final match, as it includes public programs and competitions through the media and social networking sites and platforms of the Federation, and press coverage that includes news, reports, investigations and press interviews in both Arabic and English, in addition to statistics, numbers and technical analyzes of the performance of the two parties to the final match, Shabab Al-Ahly. And victory. Many public and sports figures from different generations at the level of decision-makers, players and stars of the beautiful time of Emirati football participate in this campaign, who won the honor of winning the dear title.