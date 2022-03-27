The pleasant sunny spring weather makes for crowds. There are hardly any empty parking spaces left at Zandvoort, the ANWB reports. It is the last sunny day for the time being. From Tuesday it will be cooler again, the KNMI expects.

The roads to the North Holland seaside resort of Zandvoort are full this afternoon. Furthermore, the ANWB sees little extra traffic on the road. It is, however, a bit busier in the Bulb Region, around the Keukenhof, which is open again, just like yesterday. It is also busy in amusement parks Efteling and Toverland. At the whitewater course Piraña in the Brabant park the waiting time is more than 30 minutes.

Unfortunately for sunbathers, the sunny spring weather is coming to an end. In the coming days it will become noticeably colder and there may even be a winter shower. The wind will turn and bring in cold air. "As far as temperature is concerned, we will therefore notice that a period with pleasant sunny spring weather will come to an end at the beginning of this week," says meteorologist Alfred Snoek of Weather Plaza†

Tomorrow the day will start regionally with low clouds or fog. If this is solved, the sun will have plenty of space and the temperature in the interior will rise to values ​​between 15 and 18 degrees. “It is the last day with these kinds of temperatures for the time being,” says Snoek.

Most sunny ever

This month will go down in the books as the sunniest ever recorded. "And despite the fact that there is still a little bit of precipitation to come in the coming days, it is very likely that we will also be able to record the driest month of March," Snoek continues. outliers. Yes, there were frequent frosts in the nights, but a record is far from being reached. With a few last cold days at the end of the month, the average monthly temperature seems to be slightly above normal."

The temperature will be several degrees lower on Tuesday, but the mercury will still remain in the double digits. The clouds are thickening and especially in the south of the country a little rain may fall. From Wednesday, the temperature in the afternoon will remain at around 8 degrees, while values ​​around 12 degrees are normal. During the night and early morning the mercury is close to freezing and every now and then the northeast wind makes it all feel a lot colder.

A single winter shower

The weather from Wednesday does not even look that bad with an alternation of sun and cumulus clouds. "Still, the various weather models allow some precipitation," said the weatherman. "Because the air mass is cold enough, we should not be surprised if some hail or wet snow falls during the first days of April!"





