This Saturday, the Central Government intends to revoke Law 2/2021, which makes mask use obligatory. The Junta de Andalucía, however, opposes this.

The Central Government will hold a cabinet meeting on Friday where the decision will be definitively taken. However, the PM’s idea is to only revoke mask use in the open air; not indoors.

The reason that the Council, on the other hand, opposes this is because Andalucía has the highest contagion rate in the whole of the country.

However, if the said law is revoked then the Council cannot force people to wear masks whilst in the open air, which is why they can only “strongly recommend” that people continue to use masks when outdoors.

The regional Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, announced this recommendation yesterday, even though the average contagion rate for Andalucía had dropped a little since Friday when he first announced Andalucía’s rejection of the Central Government’s intentions.

The age range of the population where the peak exists is between 15 and 29 years old, which is the age group who tend to socialize the most. However, he pointed out, as they are young, it is not having much impact on the hospitals

He calls on people from this age group to be aware of the fact that the virus is still out there and that we don’t know what turns it can take in the future, despite the inoculation program.

