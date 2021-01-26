Did he incite the assassin or was he an accomplice? In the Lübcke trial, the co-defendant’s lawyers deny the allegations and demand acquittal.

FRANKFURT / MAIN taz | His role is the great mystery in the trial for the killing of Walter Lübcke: Markus H. is accused of complicity in murder. The right-wing extremist is said to have encouraged his former friend, the main defendant Stephan E., in his murder plan on the Kassel district president. The victim family even sees H. as an accomplice who stood on the terrace during the act.

And Markus H.? He is silent on the allegations in the process that has been negotiating before the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt am Main since June 2020 about the killing of Walter Lübcke and is about to be sentenced. But on Tuesday, Hs defender Björn Clemens and Nicole Schneiders, two scene lawyers, made it clear in their plea what they think of the allegations: nothing.

“He’s wrongly sitting here,” says Clemens. “He has nothing to regret, he was simply not involved.” Schneiders speaks of an example that should be made to Markus H. The lawyers’ demands: acquittal and compensation.

In fact, the court released Markus H. from custody in October and stated that there was no longer any urgent suspicion. The prosecution, however, calls for nine years and eight months in prison for the 44-year-old gun fanatic. Walter Lübcke’s survivors want life imprisonment as joint plaintiffs.

Lawyers with a relevant past

Markus H. started hating Lübcke when he uploaded a video with an excerpt from the citizens’ meeting in 2015, on which the CDU politician reprimanded right-wing troublemakers. He had incited Stephan E. with target practice and participation in AfD demos. And he deleted all chats with Stephan E. very quickly after the murder.

Clemens and Schneider – he was once active with the Republicans, she with the NPD – wipe the allegations away. Participation in AfD demos does not mean radicalization. What happened at the shooting training is unclear. Deleting chats doesn’t mean anything if you don’t know the content. Stephan E. has always been a right-wing extremist and agitated colleagues himself – radicalization from outside was not necessary at all.

In addition, the lawyers emphasize, there is still no tangible evidence that Markus H. knew anything about Es Mordplan. Especially not that he was standing on Lübcke’s terrace. Rather, Markus H.’s cell phone was logged into a radio cell far from Lübcke’s house on the night of the crime.

In fact, there is no DNA trace of Markus H., unlike Stephan E., at the crime scene. But his former buddy assured on several days of the trial that H. had been there. And the lawyer for the Lübckes also listed 30 pieces of evidence that would suggest H’s complicity.

Example of a “legal lifestyle”?

Clemens speaks of a “cordial agreement” between the victim and the perpetrator, both of whom tried to pull Markus H. into the act. It is very remarkable that the family even let Stephan E.’s defense lawyers on their property in September 2020 to inspect the crime scene. Schneiders suggests even more openly that the Lübckes suffered from a “Stockholm Syndrome”.

The defense lawyers dismiss the statements made by Stephan E. This is a notorious liar, always blame others. Markus H., on the other hand, lives unpunished and legally owns his weapons. The accusation of a gun violation, which has also been raised, is therefore unfounded, and here too there must be acquittal. “He is a prime example of a completely legal lifestyle,” says Clemens of his client. A bold description for one in which investigators found rows of Nazi devotional objects and a Zyklon B box as a pen holder.

But the defenders go further politically. Clemens puts the murder of Lübcke in a row with the RAF murders, dismisses the Lübcke video by Markus H. as “control of power”. He accuses the media of prejudice and spitefully imitates a television journalist. And he contradicts that the verdict in the Lübcke case must be a signal against right-wing terror: the state is already doing enough against the right, with “almost innumerable measures”.

Schneider, on the other hand, defends the defendant’s ideology. For minutes she lectured on an allegedly threatened “death of the people” and a “re-population” – common right-wing extremist narratives. For the lawyer, these are not delusions, as the prosecutors call them, but real threats. And on the other hand there is a “duty to maintain identity”.

“Indecent grin”

In the hall, Walter Lübcke’s widow and sons followed the explanations with rigid eyes. They also do this when the two defendants are given the last word at the very end. Stephan E. contacts the family directly. “I would like to tell you again that I am very sorry for what I did to you,” he says in a depressed voice. He “deeply” regrets the act.

And E. charges his former buddy one last time. “That what I have told you here is the truth.” The partly political plea by Markus H., on the other hand, was “exactly what I wanted to get away from”.

Markus H. now also takes the floor. However, only to leave it at one note: “Not everything that was said has contributed to the clarification.” Otherwise, he joins his lawyers.

The day of the trial was “difficult and painful” for them, the Lübckes then explained through their spokesman. It is true that defendants who “despise and fight this state” also have the right to an appropriate defense. Markus H.’s plea, however, was “inappropriate in style and flawed in substance”. In addition, there was a defendant who contributed “nothing, absolutely nothing” to the establishment of the truth in the trial and instead provoked it with “an indecent grin”.

Whether Markus H. can still grin at the end will be shown on Thursday: Then the verdict should fall.