WASHINGTON. The US Justice Department plans to propose that Boeing plead guilty to fraud in connection with two deadly plane crashes involving its 737 Max airliners. Boeing will have until the end of next week to accept or reject the plea offer , which requires the aerospace giant to accept an independent monitor who will oversee its compliance with anti-fraud laws.

The Justice Department informed families of the 346 victims in a meeting that it intended to offer Boeing a plea deal, but several expressed anger at the offer to the airline to plead guilty to a three-year-old charge rather than pursue additional crimes and a trial. One said prosecutors were misleading the families; another yelled at them for several minutes when given the chance to speak.