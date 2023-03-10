PLB World is the headquarters of a project, acronym of Power, Leadership and Balance, based in Milan in the heart of the city. The idea came from Christian “Bobo” Vieri and Bernardo Corradithe two have set themselves the goal of creating a place aimed at the training and personal growth of new eSports professionals.

PLB World undoubtedly embodies the values ​​of the Ford company, starting from respect, passing through inclusiveness and ending with gender difference: all structured and aimed at the health, primarily mental, of people living in company and beyond whether they are customers or not.

He has declared Filippo Faltoni CEO of Ford Italy who at the presentation event of this new partnership between the company and the meeting place explained how Ford intends to establish a lasting working relationship with this projectwhich will see both the company and PLB World engaged for the long term.

The idea behind the project lies in the installation of state-of-the-art sim-racing stations under the banner TeamFordzilla (Ford’s e-sports division) to teach kids to compete virtuallyin an area of ​​700 square meters with professionals of the sector available to the participants.

Projects 2023

Organization of tournaments to recruit new talent

to recruit new talent Involvement of TeamFordzilla Italian in gaming events

Italian in gaming events Vanzilla Tour : new Italian stages for the period from May to October.

: new Italian stages for the period from May to October. WTrack: the path presented last year for women is back with days dedicated to May, June, October and November to promote female driving and inclusiveness in the racing world and beyond.

The PLB World area is open to the public from 15 to 22 every day from Monday to Saturday, dedicated to all those kids who want to test themselves with cutting-edge PC tools and find out if they are really capable of becoming professionals in the sector

He told us Christian Bobo Vieri during his speech in the project presentation event. During the morning, however, PLB World dedicates its spaces to training by collaborating with schools and professionals to build teachers and find new talents even in schools.