She is the first customer for six months for this famous Parisian palace on avenue Montaigne, in Paris: the Plaza Athénée. After months of waiting, this faithful of the establishment did not want to miss it. “It is first and foremost the excellence of several trades gathered in the same place. It is the image of French excellence“, insists Claudine Ponse. For weeks, all the staff has been active. Monday August 31, for the first time, the 550 employees were gathered for a group photo.

5 million euros loss in six months

For Cathy Mobungo, the housekeeper, everything must be perfect, especially from a health point of view: “We have 69 checkpoints. “The palace has recorded a loss of 5 million euros in six months. Only 20% reservation in the next few months but the manager wants to believe it.”Either way, Paris is an amazing destination that has so much to offer. It is so much the most beautiful city in the world, I think it will come back. It is not possible otherwise“, insists François Delahaye. Leave again, hoping that foreign customers will soon be back.

The JT

The other subjects of the news