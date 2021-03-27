Writer and playwright Valery Pecheikin urged Russians to follow his example and get vaccinated against coronavirus infection. He spoke about his experience on March 27 in an interview with REN TV channel.

The writer was vaccinated at the end of January. According to Pecheikin, the vaccination procedure was “easy and simple” and now he feels great.

“I decided to get vaccinated because I believe in science and trust in science. I believe that what science does is good. It’s better than conspiracies. I know that it works, so I decided to get vaccinated, ”the playwright shared his opinion.

He clarified that the example of his friends prompted him to get vaccinated.

“I looked at my friends. At first, as they say, I visually assessed their condition, waited a couple of days, and just after that such an opportunity appeared in my clinic, ”Pecheikin said.

The writer recalled that the rate of vaccination in Russia determines how soon the country will be able to get out of the regime of restrictions and return to a “dock-like” life.

“I really want our theater (Gogol Center – Ed.) To be 100% full. This can only be done by you, if you go and get yourself a vaccine, you are healthy and after that you will go to the theater or wherever you want. First, please give the vaccine so that we can play in a full house like before, ”he added.

Earlier on the same day, Anna Chapman, an anchor of REN TV, also called for vaccination of Russians. She noted that this will allow to return to the usual way of life without medical masks, gloves and social distance.

On March 25, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova noted that vaccination against coronavirus and the achievement of herd immunity are needed to get out of the current restrictions.

On March 23, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 23. The head of state also called this process in the country the number one task.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia started on January 18. The vaccination is done free of charge.