EP Friday, April 29, 2022, 4:10 p.m.



The Belgian multidisciplinary artist Jan Fabre has been sentenced this Friday to 18 months in prison for acts of violence, harassment, sexual misconduct in the workplace and indecent assault on a person, within his theater company.

The playwright, who was facing twelve charges, has not appeared before the Antwerp court, which has finally not addressed the defense’s allegations requesting acquittal based on the testimony of other co-workers, as reported by the Flemish public broadcaster , VRT.

The court has considered six of the twelve charges proven, has acquitted him of one and has forced several people to compensate, including the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men.

Fabre will not have to go to prison because the sentence is “suspended”, but he will enter if he is sentenced again for the next five years.

The case arose with the denunciation of twenty former collaborators, dancers and apprentices in an open letter in which they pointed to inappropriate behavior within the flamenco artist’s theater company.