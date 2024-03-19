Playtron's idea is then to offer an operating system based on Linux able to best adapt to the needs of portable devices, which represent environments profoundly different from the standard ones of PC OS.

SteamOS represents perhaps the most important alternative at the moment, but it is a solution limited to a single device, namely Steam Deck, therefore it does not solve the problems of many other laptops on the market, which are currently forced to work on more or less versions less reworked than Windows but are often not particularly efficient.

There is actually a space left open in the otherwise consolidated panorama of operating systems : what is emerging with the spread of Portable gaming “PC consoles”. which do not have custom solutions properly optimized for their type of use, and this is where Playtron he intends to come forward.

An OS to conquer the new gaming laptops

The idea is to build a software base that can be extremely compatible with a game catalog as wide as possible, have a perfectly usable interface with small, portable displays and touch screens and possibly not weigh too much on battery consumption.

To achieve the goal, Playtron has a base of 10 million dollars invested, developers who come from the open source field such as ChimeraOS and Heroic Games Launcher and the ex-CEO of Cyanogen at work, Kirt McMaster.

The goal is to launch devices with Playtron integrated for the 2025 and get to capture 1 billion “core casual” gamers (whatever that means, based on the company's vision) in the next few years as the operating system spreads on these devices.

Playtron will need to run on any device equipped with a CPU and a display, according to the company, not necessarily portable, ARM-based, x86, TV or car. For the moment, it seems that Ayaneo already plans to launch a Playtron-based device as early as 2024, but there would be “numerous manufacturers and mobile operators” aiming to use the software for 2025.

The strengths promoted by Playtron are also based on costs which should be lower for producers and on support which should also include AI-based tools to help even the most casual users with configuration. At this point we are waiting to see what will emerge from the project.