State of Play, Sony’s irregular series of PlayStation showcases, is returning tomorrow, 14th September, with a focus on previously announced indie and third-party games.

Sony hasn’t yet indicated how long this latest broadcast is likely to last, but things kick off at 10pm tomorrow in the UK/11pm CEST/2pm PT/5pm ET.

Anyone hoping for some juicy first-party news – or even another quick look at Spider-Man 2: Spider-Men – should temper their expectations. “Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles,” says the PlayStation Blog.



Specifically, it’ll cover “indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners” that are arriving in 2023 “and beyond” – so probably no chance of a Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC announcement then.

Those eager to explore Sony’s third-party wares should point themselves in the direction of YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok at 11pm UK time tomorrow. For those who can’t make it, Eurogamer will be covering all the big reveals through the new-fangled medium of words.