Amidst various dark spots in the video game industry, resulting from the recent layoffs due to the closure of the studio Piranha Gamesproperty of Embracer Group and the debate over the increase in subscription service fees Xbox Game Passa totally unexpected event has occurred.

The above refers to that PlayStation has confirmed that he will attend the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) of this year, which will be held from September 26-29generating positive reactions in the press and raising the hype in the community gamerabout what could be revealed.

Since 2020, Sony has not attended any specialized event in person, as it not only cancelled its participation in the aforementioned Japanese fair, but also did the same at the defunct E3 and the Gamescomin addition to ceasing the so-called PlayStation Experience.

The current maneuver brings with it deep implications and various speculations that will become apparent over time. To begin with, it is a reality that Japan has become a priority market for PlayStation because even though PS5 sells well, it doesn’t have the same positioning as Nintendo Switch.

Sony executives are hoping to make the commercial situation of their console more similar to the territories of the United States and Europe, where it has managed to position itself as the best-selling platform for several consecutive months and seeks to take advantage of the decreasing life cycle of the hybrid system of the big N.

Regarding the news, it has transpired that Sony could present at the TGS, the rumored Pro model of PlayStation 5, including greater details and a playable version of Death Stranding 2: On the Beachas well as promoting the remake in style from Silent Hill 2.

It is not ruled out that there could be some surprises with unannounced titles in the framework first party or through an exclusivity agreement with third-party developers, since other companies will be involved, such as: Bandai Namco, Capcom, Inti Creates, Koei Tecmo, Level 5 and Playismto name a few.

Despite the ups and downs that the Tokyo Game Show In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, it cannot be denied that this exhibition has served as a watershed for companies in the entertainment sector to make very revealing announcements and on this occasion, it could be the turn of PlayStation.