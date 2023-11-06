Based on a machine translation of a page from IGN Japan, we find that Sony PlayStation’s India Hero Project plans to announce in February and April 2024 the first list of video games developed by the teams involved.
We repeat that it is one automatic translation from Japanese to Englishso some details may not be correct, but in general it seems that Sony is almost ready to talk about video games in development through the India Hero Project.
Furthermore, based on what has been reported, the purpose of this project is twofold: Indians will publish games related to their culture and increase the percentage of PlayStations sold in the Indian market; secondly, the project will allow bring Indian video games to the world and will give PS5 players access to new products. Similarly, the China Hero Project had enabled Chinese games to reach the world.
India Hero Project, details on the project
The India Hero Project was announced in March 2023, so that means the first projects accepted by Sony will be revealed about a year after the program launches. For now we don’t know which games have been included, but it has been revealed which ones they are most popular genres among the Indian teams. In first place we find adventure games with 25%, then there are shooter games (first and third person gathered in a single category) at 18% and finally in smaller percentages role-playing games, casual games, horror and more .
A project manager at Sony said that expected a lot more MOBAs and multiplayer games. Furthermore, the majority of developers who proposed themselves for the India Hero Project (78%) have never developed a game directly for PlayStation: in other words, these authors usually work on other platforms (let’s assume PC and mobile) and only later do they consider a PlayStation version.
