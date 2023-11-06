Based on a machine translation of a page from IGN Japan, we find that Sony PlayStation’s India Hero Project plans to announce in February and April 2024 the first list of video games developed by the teams involved.

We repeat that it is one automatic translation from Japanese to Englishso some details may not be correct, but in general it seems that Sony is almost ready to talk about video games in development through the India Hero Project.

Furthermore, based on what has been reported, the purpose of this project is twofold: Indians will publish games related to their culture and increase the percentage of PlayStations sold in the Indian market; secondly, the project will allow bring Indian video games to the world and will give PS5 players access to new products. Similarly, the China Hero Project had enabled Chinese games to reach the world.