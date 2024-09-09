Last week was bittersweet in the community of PlayStationsince on the one hand the successful Astro Bota platformer that managed to garner good reviews among those who have tried it and has even sparked controversy with those who compare the title to the games of NintendoOn the other hand we have the closure of Concorda service-style game that was intended to attract a large audience, but in the end it failed to connect with people, therefore no copies were sold and Sony shut down the servers.

Of the 16 projects that were in the works, nine have already been cancelled or have failed, which has caused concern in the industry. Among the most affected titles we find The Last of Us Factionswhich has been cancelled, as well as other major projects such as Twisted Metal and a new IP of Bungie call PaybackThese games promised to attract a large audience, but there was no light at the end of the tunnel.

Among the titles that have managed to stay afloat are: MLB The Show and Helldivers 2both with an “acceptable” performance, although without generating the expected impact. Others such as Foamstars and Destruction All-Stars were not so lucky, considered failures for not meeting the expectations of the players. This panorama of failures and cancellations has raised questions about the direction that the studios are taking in terms of their approaches to the games. Games as a Service (GAAS).

In contrast, other games are still in development, such as Marathonwhich, although still standing, faces rumors of difficulties in its progress. Some more like Fairgame$directed by Jade Raymond, and the multiplayer expansions of Horizon are still going ahead, although with no guarantee of success. Likewise, there is hope for new IPs from studios like Bend and London Studio, although details on these projects are still scarce.

The situation poses a significant challenge for Sonywhich has lost several major titles in its GAAS strategy but still maintains a small handful of active projects. The user community is eagerly awaiting the next developments, but the pressure is high for the remaining titles to manage to capture attention and avoid the same fate as many of their predecessors.

Via: Game Reactor

Author’s note: I think Sony needs to learn the hard way that no one wants games as a service from them. So if every project has to fail, then that’s what it’s going to do, or at least the fans made the message clear.