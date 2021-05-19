Good news if you managed to get a PS5 in the latest stock drop: Sony is bringing back the PlayStation Days of Play sale that it ran last year, with the promise of more deals across top PlayStation games, PS Plus subscriptions and more.

I’ve listed the set of Days of Play deals currently confirmed below, following yesterday’s announcement on the PlayStation Blog.

You can expect to get these at all the usual retailers as well as directly from the PSN Store for any digital purchases from 26th May. Prices are yet to be revealed but I’ll be back to update this page once they’re live. It’ll be interesting to see how well they compete with any PS5 Black Friday deals we expect to see this year.

Meanwhile, on the PS Store, you’ll also find PS Plus and PS Now membership discounts. There’s a good chance both will be 33 percent off again, as they always seem to be during the Days of Play sale.

PlayStation 5 games

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Nioh Collection

PlayStation 4 games

Death stranding

Ghost of tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part 2

This list of PS4 offers also includes a selection of PlayStation Hits games, so expect the usual lot like God of War, Uncharted, Horizon Zero Dawn and more to feature here.

While Sony has confirmed that ?? other select products ?? will also be a part of the Days of Play sale, there’s been no mention of any bigger hardware or accessory offers. Sure, no one’s expecting a discount on the PS5, but last year saw a few reductions on PSVR and official Sony headsets. Perhaps similar offers are coming but will be announced on the day!

Running alongside this is the PlayStation Player Celebration. This gives you the chance to earn exclusive PS4 themes and PSN avatars by simply playing games, earning achievements and completing community goals. There are also a number of free item and currency packs available to download for games such as Warframe, Call of Duty Warzone and Rocket League.

Oh, and there’s a free PlayStation Plus weekend starting on 22nd May.

If you’re looking for any PS5 deals right now, a Remasters and Retro gaming sale has just got underway on the PS Store. You can find discounts on a range of games including the first major reduction on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition.

And if you fancy even more updates on all the best bargains across gaming, tech and more then do join us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter!