This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the most dramatic few days for PlayStation in recent times.

Sony’s stunning decision to kill off live-service shooter flop Concord after less than two weeks sent shockwaves around the industry, setting a new precedent for how swiftly a troubled title from a major publisher could be given the axe. After eight years of work, the game has already disappeared from sale, and will soon disappear from people’s game libraries, with refunds automatically given. It’s a remarkable move – even if Concord does somehow get a second lease of life – and another nail in the coffin for Sony’s overly-ambitious live-service plans that have already seen other projects shelved and delayed.

And yet Sony has still ended this week on something of a high – riding a wave of love for Astro Bot, the company’s platforming platform mascot and star of an excellent new game, and subtly-teasing one of the worst-kept secrets in video games right now: the imminent announcement of its souped-up PlayStation 5 Pro. Joining me this week are Eurogamer’s Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Vikki Blake, as we dissect the week, discuss what might be next for Concord, and where PlayStation goes from here .

