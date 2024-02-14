The comparison between i last quarter results Of PlayStation and Xbox undoubtedly makes us think, especially in light of the statements released in recent hours by the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hiroki Totoki.
According to official data, in fact, PlayStation's revenue was practically double that of Xbox during the quarter ending December 31, where the contribution of Activision Blizzard is not considered.
In fact, we are talking about $10.2 billion versus $5 billionwhile also counting the publisher just acquired by Microsoft, the difference narrows but not as much as one would expect: 10.2 billion dollars versus 7.1.
In detail of the various items, these figures were recorded during the last fiscal quarter:
Xbox with/without Activision Blizzard
- Xbox Hardware: +3%
- Contents and services: +61% / +6%
- Total gaming revenue: +49% / +5%
PlayStation
- PlayStation hardware: +8%
- Network Services: +12%
- Total gaming revenue: +16%
A situation to pay close attention to
Beyond what the absolute values are, which they still see Sony has a clear advantage over Microsoft as regards the gaming sector, it is clear and evident that the situation in which the Japanese company finds itself requires a lot of attention and a far-sighted strategy.
From this point of view, the choice not to make any major launch on PS5 until March 31, 2025 seems far from ideal, unless tomorrow evening Phil Spencer announces the arrival of some important Xbox exclusives that can fill this void.
