From Circana, in addition to sales data, also those relating to most played titles in the month of September 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in USAwhich tells a slightly different reality from that linked exclusively to standard sales.

After seeing the best-selling games in September 2023 in the USA, let’s see the rankings of the most played titles by platform in the same month, which present slightly different situations, with the constant presence of some inevitable games. Note that the data concerns the quantity of active users and not the amount of hours actually invested in games.

PlayStation: most played games in September 2023 in USA:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Gran Theft Auto V Saints Row NBA 2K23 Apex Legends Minecraft NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mortal Kombat 1

Xbox: most played games in September 2023 in USA:

Fortnite Starfield Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Gran Theft Auto V Minecraft Roblox Payday 3 Rainbow Six: Siege Apex Legends Party Animals

Steam: most played games in September 2023 in USA: