From Circana, in addition to sales data, also those relating to most played titles in the month of September 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in USAwhich tells a slightly different reality from that linked exclusively to standard sales.
After seeing the best-selling games in September 2023 in the USA, let’s see the rankings of the most played titles by platform in the same month, which present slightly different situations, with the constant presence of some inevitable games. Note that the data concerns the quantity of active users and not the amount of hours actually invested in games.
PlayStation: most played games in September 2023 in USA:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Gran Theft Auto V
- Saints Row
- NBA 2K23
- Apex Legends
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K24
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Mortal Kombat 1
Xbox: most played games in September 2023 in USA:
- Fortnite
- Starfield
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Gran Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Roblox
- Payday 3
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Apex Legends
- Party Animals
Steam: most played games in September 2023 in USA:
- Counter Strike 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Payday 3
- Rocket League
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Battlebit: Remastered
- Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon
Fortnite reigns on consoles
What emerges from the rankings is that Fortnite remains king on consoles, but in general the most played titles are more or less always the same, apart from the novelty introduced by Starfield on Xbox and PC, in second and third position respectively.
On PlayStation, Baldur’s Gate 3 it didn’t manage to make much inroads in terms of use, although sales were apparently positive (its data, however, were not tracked in the Circana ranking). The most played titles continue to be practically the same. It should also be noted that among new and old acquisitions, three games in the top ten of the most played on PlayStation belong to Microsoft.
#PlayStation #Xbox #Steam #played #games #September #USA