According to Lori Trahan, a US politician and member of the House of Representatives for the state of Massachusetts, Sony, Microsoft, Valve and other companies video games that don’t do enough to fight”hate, harassment and extremism” in the online games.

Trahan launches a real attack on the video game industry with a post on her official website, based on the responses of 14 video game companies to a request for information from some US legislators on the methods used to combat toxicity in online games, which you can read in the report dedicated to this address.

The companies involved are Activision Blizzard, EA, Epic Games, Innersloth, Krafton, Microsoft Gaming, Riot Games, Roblox, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Valve. Nintendo is missing, which we do not know if it has not been consulted or if it has simply refused to intervene.

Questions asked include, for example, “How are you assessing and mitigating the risks and harms of in-game harassment and extremism in your online games? What plans do you have to further address this issue?” and “What mechanisms do you have in-game and outside (such as official websites, forums, and support pages) for players to report in-game harassment?”.

Trahan claims that the replies from the big names in the gaming industry questioned were not at all reassuring, given that in her opinion, “most game companies have failed to answer some of the most pressing questions from lawmakers” and that therefore not enough effort is being made to combat growing online toxicity. According to his analysis:

9 out of 14 companies did not mention the policies or actions they implement to specifically evaluate and mitigate extremist content.

7 out of 14 companies failed to mention how they engage with marginalized and at-risk communities that are most impacted by online hate and harassment.

8 out of 14 companies have no or refused to disclose transparency reports on the proliferation of harassment and extremist content in their games.

Lori Trahan

“Since sending inquiries to game companies, I’ve heard from parents across the nation how concerned they are about the increase in harassment and extremism in the games their children play,” Trahan said.

“After reading responses from major companies, I am disappointed that most failed to answer some of our most pressing questions, including providing us with their policies on extremism, as well as transparency reports on these topics. There’s a lot of work to be done to maximize the positive benefits of online gaming and address real harms like harassment and extremism, but we need these companies to be partners in both of those efforts.”

To give clearer context to her statements, Congresswoman Trahan mentions a few data collected by the ADL (Anti-Defamtion League) according to which “the proliferation of white supremacy and other forms of extremism has increased markedly, with 15% of players under 18 and 20% of adults reporting having witnessed claims of white supremacy while online, more than double the number reported by gamers a year earlier.In addition, 77% of adults and 66% of adolescents reported cases of harassment while playing online games, including three children on five.”