Bandai namco has sales with its games on PC via Steam in this days. But other companies decided to put them … for free! Among them are the divisions of PlayStation from Sony Y Xbox from Microsoft.

So it doesn’t hurt to take a look at what’s available at the moment. Here it should be noted that in the case of discounts associated with game consoles Microsoft Y Sony, it is necessary to have accounts in their respective services.

PlayStation and Xbox with free games for everyone

Regarding the promotion of Playstation plus, is applicable to PS4 and for backward compatibility to PS5. There are four games that can be obtained.

They are about Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter V Y Waves Out, whose versions of Playstation 4 they will be available throughout June. In addition to the aforementioned, it also applies to Operation Tango, which can be obtained from PS5. They are very different titles from each other and very attractive.

What concerns to Xbox, these are the titles corresponding to Games with Gold. Until June 30 it is possible to get games like The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

There are also some that have a free trial, but it expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. Belong to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, PGA Tour 2K21 Y Verdun. A free video game until July 1 is Tell me why.

Steam and Epic Games Store also have promotions

In addition to the discounts available at PlayStation Y Xbox, there are also those corresponding to PC, and which are apart from those of Bandai namco. In what corresponds to Steam, Tell me why from Dontnod Entertainment It is also free until the date mentioned before.

Another game, Muck, is now free forever. Titles like Verdun, Tannenberg Y Orcs Must Die! two they’re free, but only until the end of June 20. So take advantage!

To the titles mentioned above we must add those that are free on PC through the Epic Games Store. They are about Overcooked 2 Y Hell is Other Demons, which can be purchased at no cost until June 24.

So depending on the platform you have at your disposal, you can get several good free games. For variety you cannot complain, since there is something for all tastes. Remember, some of them will expire soon.

