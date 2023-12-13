The 2023, a year certainly full of surprises on the gaming front, is about to come to an end. For the occasion, as has happened for some years now, PlayStation has created a review of our year as gamers: the PlayStation Wrap-Up.

By logging in with our PlayStation credentials to this sitewe can find out what they were our most played titles in 2023total hours of play and other curiosities.

This year, by accessing the PlayStation Wrap Up, we will be able to obtain not only the gaming statistics of this decidedly unforgettable year, but also two PS Studios themed prizes: A special avatar and rare Marvel's Spider-Man themed collectible.

In addition to the personal review of our games, a special collection of titles based on our tastes will be available to each user: this very function may have anticipated the release of Silent Hill 2 Remake it's not that far away.

They have been inserted on the last page of the Wrap-Up titles close to release on PS5 console: it is assumed that this list shows the main titles arriving in the first half of 2024 and, among these, the still orphaned release date Silent Hill 2 Remake stands out.

Have you already seen your PlayStation statistics for this 2023? We remind you that you can access the Wrap-Up either with an account connected to PS4 than PS5.