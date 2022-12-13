As every year, sony has decided to re-propose its own service called PlayStation Wrap Up. For those unfamiliar with it, this program allows various users to Playstation 4 And 5 to know your game statistics of the year that is coming to an end.

From today until January 13th, players who want to join the service will be able to access the PlayStation Wrap Up. Once this is done, users will be able to know how many hours they have spent in the company of their console, how many titles they have played and what their favorite titles have been over the course of the year. Furthermore, it will be possible to know how many and which trophies have been earned, and also how many of the used titles were included in PlayStation Plus. sony also confirmed that the features will be updated between now and the end of the year, so even the hours of play accumulated during the month of December will be saved and will be part of the statistics available on PlayStation Wrap Up.

Playstation provides rewards to players who join the service Wrap Up. Specifically, users will receive a voucher to redeem one of six avatars Astro Bot available, as a reward for the gaming objectives pursued during the year.