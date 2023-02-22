Microsoft announced that it signed an agreement in which it undertakes to carry out during 10 years the games call of duty to nintendo and its PC titles serving GeForce NowJust after, PlayStation revealed that it would remove Activision’s preferential treatment should it join the North American company.

Competition and Market regulators in the UK revealed the information where Sony would stop giving Activision preferential treatment if Call of Duty publisher joins Microsoft for the simple fact that they would become a competitor, instead of an ally, as they have been in recent years.

The document says that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) applied a third party margin of X% for sales of COD on PlayStation. Currently, SIE receives a margin of X% on COD sales on PlayStation. The company says it could not continue the markup as its direct competitor would control Activision Blizzard and King’s content.

Source: Microsoft

To this, Sony has already stated that it could lose a user base to Xbox when Call of Duty is part of Microsoft. The document does not say exactly how many, but there must be a lot, which is what worries them the most if the series happens to be on Game Pass.

What is missing for Activision to be part of the Microsoft family?

It seems that it is a matter of time before Activision is part of Microsoft and its games are added overnight to the Game Pass system, however, several things must happen first for this agreement to take place.

The first thing is that the most important regulatory commissions in the world: that of Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, review the cases. We already know that the United Kingdom has already said that it is against it because it would be a movement against its consumers.

The European Commission is already reviewing the case and has already heard Microsoft’s argumentsSeveral companies have already announced that they have no problem if said movement is carried out. The FTC, which is the US regulatory body, has already filed a lawsuit and trials should take place soon.

If everything goes quickly, the sale could be completed by mid-2023, but, as we already mentioned, it is a process that has the potential to take longer.